A team from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) conducted a security inspection at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday, just a day after the Supreme Court mandated their deployment at the state-run medical institution. The move follows a tragic incident that has gripped the nation and raised serious concerns about safety within the facility.

Arriving early in the morning, the CISF team, led by a senior officer, carried out a detailed assessment of the hospital’s security arrangements. The team collaborated closely with local police and hospital officials to understand the current security setup and identify areas that require immediate reinforcement.

The heightened security measures come in response to a disturbing incident on August 9, where the body of a postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the seminar room of the hospital. The young doctor was allegedly raped and murdered, a crime that has sparked widespread protests and demands for accountability. The following day, authorities arrested a civic volunteer in connection with the case.

Tensions escalated further on August 15 when a mob stormed the hospital premises, causing significant damage. The group vandalized the emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store, while also destroying CCTV cameras, which further compromised the security of the hospital.

Supreme Court’s Directive for CISF Deployment

In response to the incident and the subsequent unrest, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the deployment of CISF personnel to secure the hospital premises and ensure the safety of medical staff and patients. The court criticized the state government for failing to prevent the violence and emphasized the need for strong security measures to restore order.

DIG CISF K Pratap Singh, who is overseeing the deployment, stated, “We are here on assignment as directed by higher authorities, and our focus is on fulfilling our responsibilities to ensure the safety and security of this hospital.”

Restoring Safety and Order

With the CISF now in charge of security at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, there is hope that the situation will stabilize, allowing the hospital to return to its primary mission of providing medical care. The deployment of CISF is seen as a crucial step in restoring confidence among the staff and the public, ensuring that justice is served and similar incidents are prevented in the future.

As the investigation continues, the CISF’s presence is expected to play a vital role in maintaining law and order at the hospital, providing a much-needed sense of security for both the medical community and the patients they serve.

