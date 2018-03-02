In a major development for Indo-China relations, the Central government has directed political leaders and government officials to skip events featuring Tibetan leader Dalai Lama. The Centre has come to this decision after Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale last month sent a letter regarding this matter just before his China visit. Dalai Lama has invited various Indian dignitaries to the event called 'Thank You India', which is going to be held next month at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on April 1, 2018.

However, clearing its stand on the issue, Ministry of External Affairs is a statement said, ” Government’s position on His Holiness the Dalai Lama is clear and consistent. He is a revered religious leader and is deeply respected by people of India.There is no change in that position. He is accorded all freedom to carry out his religious activities in India.”

Dalai Lama has invited various Indian dignitaries to the event called ‘Thank You India’, which is going to be held next month at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on April 1, 2018. In last two meetings between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping during the BRICS summit in Xiamen and the SCO summit both leaders agreed “not let differences become disputes”. Earlier, China had objected Dalai Lama’s visit to Indian northeast state Arunachal Pradesh since Kiren Rijiju and Chief Minister Pema Khandu received him there.

China has always claimed Arunachal Pradesh as its territory. Dalai Lama is considered a religious leader by Indian people. Last year, In Doklam a standoff erupted between the Indian army and People’s Liberation Army of China over the construction of the road by Chinese Army, which lasted for 2 and half months. Yesterday, junior Defence Minister Subhash Bhamre said the situation along India’s border with China is sensitive and had the potential to escalate.

