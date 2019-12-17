Delhi Police have arrested 10 people in connection with the violence that erupted in Jamia Milia Islamia on Sunday. About 200 people were injured in the violence.

In the wake of protests against Citizenship Act at Jamia Milia Islamia University and ensuing violence, Delhi Police have begun raids as it arrested 10 people in connection with the case.

The Police have lodged 2 FIRs in the case i.e. one pertains to property damage and other has to do with the violence that broke out. No FIR has been registered against any student.

The incident took place on Sunday when the Delhi Police physically assaulted students by lathi-charge and shelling tear gas alleging that the students set public transport on fire.

A source in the Ministry of Home Affairs revealed that no bullets were fired from Delhi Police during Jamia protest and Police have detained 10 persons alleging criminal background.

Following the Sunday episode, educational institutions across the country including Tata Insitute of Social Science and several law schools came out in solidarity with Jamia as well as Jamia Milia Islamia University students.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati asked the Centre to withdraw the Citizenship Law. Calling it unconstitutional, she said the Act will lead to negative consequences in the future adding that emergency like circumstances should not emerge in the country like it did during the Congress regime.

Mayawati said BSP’s parliamentary party has also sought time to meet the President and the party will also raise the Citizenship Act and crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut whose party did not vote in Rajya Sabha during the passage of the bill said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will decide whether to implement Citizenship Act in the state or not. When asked if Sena will also be joining the Opposition delegation to meet President over the bill, Raut replied he wasn’t aware of it but his party won’t be part of the delegation.

The Opposition led by Congress secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra yesterday organised sit-in to condemn Police actions against Jamia students and Citizenship Act. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a tweet yesterday said CAA and NRC are weapons of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists on India. He said the best defence against these dirty weapons is peaceful, non-violent Satyagraha and expressed solidarity with all those protesting peacefully against the CAA and NRC.

