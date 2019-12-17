Former President Pranab Mukherjee in a veiled attack on the government in the wake of protests against Citizenship Act in the country said every time a government behaved, on the contrary, the voter has punished the incumbent in elections that follow

Former President Pranab Mukherjee in the wake of protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the country said Indian electorate has time and again conveyed to the ruling party that goes onto form government with the majority to also consider the views of all those people who may not have voted for them.

He said every time a government behaved against voters’ wishes, it has been punished the incumbent elections that follow.

Slamming government for its convenient stance, Mukherjee said the government thinks it can do anything and everything when it wins with an overwhelming majority in legislature adding that it should not be the case.

Speaking at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial lecture, Mukherjee in a veiled attack at the government said a numerical majority in elections gives a party the right to form a stable government but the lack of popular majority forbids it from a majoritarian government. The essence and message of Parliamentary Democracy lie in that, he added.

The protests over CA escalated in the capital after Jamia Milia Islamia students were beaten up by the Delhi Police as it alleged that the students set public transport including a police van on fire. University Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar in a press briefing yesterday said the Police entered the campus without permission and attacked students

Demanding a high-level inquiry in the matter, Najma said about 200 people were injured in Sunday’s violence of which many were Jamia students. Refuting rumours that 2 students were killed, the VC urged everyone not to go by rumours claiming that the college unearthed 700 fake college id cars, alleging vested interests behind the Sunday episode.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged everyone to peacefully handle the situation adding that everyone has the right to dissent in a democracy but damaging public property is not acceptable. A sit-in against the attack on students was organised at India Gate yesterday. Several leaders from Opposition joined with Congress secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leading it.

