Citizenship Act protests: The students of Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday said that protests against the amended Citizenship Act will continue. They also demanded action against Delhi Police for entering the campus and beating up students.

Citizenship Act protests: The Students of Jamia Millia Islamia have asserted that they will not budge and continue their protest against the amended Citizenship Act and the alleged high-handedness of Delhi Police. This came after Delhi Police released around 50 Jamia Millia students, a night after detaining them during protests against the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Bill.

On Sunday evening, clashes erupted in the national capital when Delhi Police allegedly assaulted Jamia students and locals who were protesting against the controversial Act, aimed to give citizenship rights to all major religions, excluding Muslims. The situation took an ugly turn when the police made their way into the campus and even the library.

Several videos surfaced on the social networking sites which show police firing tear gas canisters inside the campus. The policemen also were seen flexing muscles on the students including females. During protests, several vehicles were torched. The Jamia students and teachers union distanced themselves from the violence. They have also demanded stern action against Delhi Police.

Police fire tear gas as Jamia Millia Islamia students protest against Citizenship Bill

Students across the country have expressed solidarity with the students. In Mumbai, the students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences will not attend classes. In Hyderabad, the Maulana Azad National Urdu University students have also decided to boycott classes in solidarity with the Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University students.

If you are an Indian, you can't support police brutality in any name….. Injured n traumatized students by Delhi Police need help and support from every Indian at the moment. #Jamia#CAA2019#JamiaMillia pic.twitter.com/gBTNEsAChP — Vandana Singh (@VandanaSsingh) December 16, 2019

According to reports, the situation is not good in the campus. Many students have left the varsity and decided to return home in view of the violence. The university administration has shut down the campus officially due to protests.

Meanwhile, violence also erupted outside the AMU campus in Uttar Pradesh. Like Jamia, the police entered the AMU campus and allegedly beat the students. Internet services have been suspended in the Aligarh city.

In West Bengal and Northeast, the situation is also far from normal. Several trains and a portion of railway station were set ablaze by protesters in Bengal. While two-three people have died in Assam in police action.

