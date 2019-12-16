Citizenship Act protests: Protests against the controversial law and Delhi Police action on the Jamia Millia Islamia University have intensified across the country. On Monday, protests were reported in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and other places. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for peace.

Citizenship Act protests: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing for peace, protests against the amended Citizenship Act have intensified across the country particularly after Delhi Police barged inside Jamia Millia Islamia University and resorted to tear gas shelling. On Sunday, protests erupted in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, West Bengal and, Northeast, condemning the police action on Jamia students.

However, Delhi Police have denied using brute force on the Jamia students, maintaining that they were a professional force and used what they called a minimum force. Interestingly, around the same when Delhi Police PRO was holding a presser, several Delhi University students were beaten up and detained. The police also resorted to baton-charge.

Students from the length and breadth of the country have expressed solidarity with the Jamia students. Protests were also staged by the students of Delhi University, Mumbai University, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, IIT Bombay, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, etc.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Aligarh Muslim University Teachers’ Association took out a march, denouncing Delhi Police’s action on the Jamia students. The resenting teachers also opposed the controversial bill that excludes Muslims from taking Indian citizenship, unlike other major religions.

Students of MCRC, #JamiaMilia -Srijan Chawla and Bhumika Saraswati describe what they saw last evening. Both the girls say students did not indulge in violence. Spoke to them just now at the ongoing protests against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct #CABProtests pic.twitter.com/xlnUqjEfB6 — Shweta Bajaj (@ShwetaBajaj) December 16, 2019

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress started a three-day march against the controversial bill that witnessed smooth sailing in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. She reiterated her opposition to the legislation, asserting her government can go to any extent to stop CAA’s implementation in the state.

Is this the way a democratic nation treats its students? No space for dissent and zero tolerance is where we are headed…#JamiaMilia pic.twitter.com/xicho6PRMn — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) December 16, 2019

"Everyone is an anti-national and only they are nationalists? So peculiar. This is not how a country is governed" : @MamataOfficial#NoCABNoNRC pic.twitter.com/Z4ptVsHcfe — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) December 16, 2019

Criticizing the BJP-led Central government for the current situation, Congress has said that the people from all religions have come forward and opposed what the party termed as unconstitutional Citizenship Amendment Act. Rejecting the BJP’s allegations that his part was responsible for widespread protests, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad hit back, saying the prime minister and Home Minister Amit Shah were to be blamed.

