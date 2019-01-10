Citizenship Amendment Bill protest: Assam Sahitya Akademi awardee and literary critic Hiren Gohain along with KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi and former journalist Manjit Mahanta have been arrested by police on charges related to sedition today, January 10, 2019 in Guwahati.

Citizenship Amendment Bill protest: In midst of the ongoing uproar in Assam due to the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 in the Lok Sabha, Marxist literary critic Hiren Gohain along with Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi and former journalist Manjit Mahanta have been booked under charges of sedition for their comments indicating the probable scenario of a fight for sovereignty re-emerging in the state during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, on January 8, 2019 in Guwahati.

According to the reports, Guwahati Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar has stated that a case has been registered. He further said that certain statements have been made during the protests on Tuesday, which needs to be investigated. Reports in a leading daily say a suo motu FIR has been filed at Guwahati’s Latashil police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120(B), 121, 123 and 124(A).

