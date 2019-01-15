Citizenship Bill protest: In midst of the ongoing Bihu celebrations in Assam, people are continues to protest over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that has been passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha recently.

Citizenship Bill protest: In midst of the ongoing celebrations across Assam, the people have made a demand that the bill passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha should be scrapped, according to the latest reports. To keep on with the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi on January 14 had started a 24-hour hunger strike at in Guwahati’s Chachal which on the occasion of Uruka. The hunger strike started at 2 p.m yesterday and ended at 2:00 PM today.

Moreover, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in separate meetings with delegations headed by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has given assurance over the bill that it would not hurt the culture and heritage of all northeastern states including Manipur and Assam.

The minister will be visiting the chief ministers of the northeastern states to discuss matter’s such as protection of rights and interests of the people very soon, says a statement released by the Home Ministry according to reports in a leading daily. Meanwhile, the people from Northeast including Manipur, Meghalaya and Assam staged protests on streets on the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both the Houses of Parliament. Recently, Hiren Gohain and Akhil Gogoi with one other was held in sedition case during a protest over the bill in Guwahati, however, they were later granted bail.

