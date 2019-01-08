Citizenship Amendment Bill row: While the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, January 8, after a stormy session in Lok Sabha, Assam witnessed a shutdown over the contentious Bill. Here are some of the reasons why are the people of Assam agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Citizenship Amendment Bill row: The uproar over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill continued in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, January 8, which paves the way to grant citizenship to six religious non-Muslim migrants-Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists, Jains and Christians from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who entered the Indian state before December 31, 2014. During the discussion over the controversial Bill, the MPs from a few Opposition parties including the Congress and Trinamool Congress walked out of the Lower House as a sign of resistance.

Meanwhile, protests erupted in many parts of Assam during the 11-hour shutdown against the Citizenship Amendment Bill which was organised by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU). Media reports said party posters were set alight by protesters in Tinsukia, while others clashed with the state police.

Why are people agitating against the Centre’s Citizenship Bill

1. Terming the bill as Anti-Assam, the BJP’s ally, Asom Gana Parishad snapped out of the alliance in Assam over differences on the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016.

2. The reason for walking out of the alliance is that the regional party has for an incessant time been against the illegal migrants from Bangladesh. It was also one of the reasons during the state assembly polls.

3. In short, the BJP-ruled state has for a long time expressed anguish over the infiltration of illegal Hindu migrants from Bangladesh, in Assam who came to the state in March 1971.

4. As per the old agreement, it also violates the Assam Accord of 1985, which assured the people of the Northeastern state that the government, with the help of an assortment of resolutions, will resolve the immigration issue in Assam.

5. According to the accord, the people who came to Assam before January 1966 would be provided citizenship. While others who entered the state on January 1, 1966, and March 24, 1971, would be under the Foreigners Act, 1946, as reported by the Indian Express.

6. Names of those people who entered the state without a passport or who resided beyond the visa permit, would not participate in elections as well.

7. As per the accord, these people would be detected, deleted and the government also was obliged to take stringent decisions against such foreigners, such as expulsion.

8. Besides that, the indigenous community of the northeastern state have been protesting against the Bill, who oppose that if the Bill passes it will marginalise them by promoting more migration of Hindus from Bangladesh.

9. The immigration issue in Assam gained momentum in 1979, which was pioneered by All Assam Students Union (AASU) and the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad’ (AAGSP) against the Indian government to impel to identify and debar illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

10. According to the writings of political scientist Sanjib Baruah, the Assam 1979-1985 was an unpredictable mass popular movement in the form of sit-ins, demonstrations, strikes and “symbolic disobedience” of the law.

