Citizenship Bill: The state of Assam is on the boil with the people out on streets condemning the legislation despite the curfew. The internet services have been temporarily suspended in the state and the Centre has only deployed paramilitary forces in the country

The contentious Citizenship Bill that was passed in Rajya Sabha yesterday has triggered violent protests in Assam which has not been given exemption in at least 26 districts unlike the other states in the region. The debate over the controversial bill so far has mainly been about the isolation of Muslims, even the mainstream media narrative has largely focused on the exclusion of Muslims which is only one aspect of the CAB debate.

The rhetoric so far has been about the persecution of non-Muslim minorities which has eventually overshadowed the issues raised by North East region, major stakeholder of the debate. Perhaps, people, media have forgotten the Assam Accord.

Talking about Opposition, it mainly rejected the bill on grounds of Muslims exclusion calling it divisive and unconstitutional.

For Assam, Muslims’ exclusion is secondary, because the main problem is the inclusion of infiltrators in the state, which undermines the Assam Accord. The protest in the state is neither about Hindus nor Muslims, but about their rights and laws introduced to protect them under the Accord.

The cut-off date to recognise illegal migrants: The protestors say CAB has set December 31, 2014, as the cut-off date for declaring illegal immigrants as legitimate citizens to acquire Indian Citizenship. The date is a violation of the Assam Accord of 1985.

The state is protesting because of the inclusion of illegal migrants of any kind (doesn’t matter which religion) post-1971. Some political analysts suggest that 1971 was already a compromise the people made in the 1980s while signing Assam Accord based on humanitarian grounds.

Another major reason has been the decadal decrease of Assamese language speakers and increase of Bengali language speakers.

Who are protesting: All Assamese i.e. Hindu, Muslims, assimilated Bengalis, Marwaris, Pagan tribals etc.

The agitation is not just against the Centre but also media that has overlooked Assam Accord to suffice its TRP interests, that sadly gets a boost from Hindu-Muslim rhetoric, communal politics. The protestors also condemn the Delhi liberal circles for only talking about Muslim immigrants, while Assam’s protest is against immigrants of all kinds.

Another reason why CAB has been denounced is the isolation of those areas of Assam and Tripura that don’t come under the sixth schedule of the Constitution. In Tripura, only the hilly areas are being protected under the 6th Schedule while the rest come under CAB. As far as Assam is concerned, only 7 of the 33 districts are being protected while the rest 26 continue to remain under threat given they have a large chunk of illegal migrants from Bangladesh. The population includes both Hindus and Muslims immigrants.

Assam Accord:

The Assam Accord was signed between All Assam Students Union (AASU) and the then Centre led by Rajiv Gandhi. It promised a nation-wide NRC to Assamese to weed out illegal migrants from the state to protect the indigenous population from outsiders. The cut-off date decided was March 25, 1971, which is contradictory to the December 31, 2014 deadline.

