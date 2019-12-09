The Citizenship bill will be introduced in Lok Sabha as Opposition and several Northeastern groups protests against it. Prominent organisations in Northeast call the bill discriminatory and an attempt to tear down the Assam Accord of 1985.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that aims to grant citizenship rights to non-Muslim migrants will be tabled in Lok Sabha today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be introducing the bill in the lower house which is expected to be debated amid intense protests.

The bill seeks to grants citizenship to illegal non-Muslim migrants from three countries i.e. Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. From the Opposition, it will be Congress that will be leading the protest joined by other parties such as DMK, Trinamool Congress, BJD and several others.

Ahead of the introduction of CAB, Shiv Sena leader asserted that immigrant Hindus must be given citizenship but not the voting rights. The Uddhav Thackeray-led saffron party is also expected to propose more amendments in CAB. Meanwhile, the state of Assam is observing bandh against CAB, halting normal life. In Tripura’s Agartala also people are holding protest against CAB.

The North East Students’Organisation has also announced an 11-hour shutdown on Tuesday against CAB as they believe the move undermines Assam Accord of 1985. Several prominent students groups in the state have also threatened to launch similar protests if the bill is passed in the lower house.

What is the Citizenship Act, 1955?

It states that those seeking citizenship should have stayed in the country for at least 11 of the last 14 years. The CAB, on the other hand, intends to reduce the time span to five years for Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Christians, Parsis and Buddhists. The bill also aims to protect them from any government action against their illegal status.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has called the bill unconstitutional and discriminatory. He asserted that the bill should be applicable to everyone and there should not any discrimination on the basis of religion. The bill aims to protect the people who were religiously persecuted in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The BJP had introduced the bill in its last tenure as well, it was cleared in Lok Sabha but lapsed after it failed to be introduced in Rajya Sabha due to retaliation. The bill was first introduced in 2016 in the lower house which had sent it to the Joint Parliamentary Committee.

