Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha introducing the Citizenship Amendment Bill said the bill would not take away the rights of Muslim people adding that it was only protecting those religiously persecuted in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introducing the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha said the bill is not against Muslims or minorities claiming that the draft has no mention of Muslims.

Shah urged the Opposition to carefully listen to the Centre’s CAB proposal without staging a walkout. He said laws have been framed in the past as well to grant citizenship to people such as the one in 1971 when Bangladesh was formed. The bill was introduced in the lower house following votes of 293 MPs in support with 82 against it.

The bill aims to grant citizenship rights to religiously persecuted non-Muslims from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The non-Muslims include Parsis, Jains, Christians, Buddhists, Hindu and Sikhs.

Amit Shah said the six communities to be protected through CAB have been discriminated against in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh adding that it aims to avail citizenship rights to the persecuted people. He refuted allegations that the bill would take away Muslim rights.

The bill was introduced amid heavy protests as Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called it discriminatory asserting that citizenship cannot be determined on religious lines. Earlier, West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee also opposed the bill and slammed the saffron party for playing divisive politics. The house erupted in protest the moment Shah introduced the bill as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to the Speaker to save the country from CAB and compared Shah to Hitler.

Congress’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also opposed the bill calling it legislation targetting the minority. To Opposition’s allegation, the Home Minister responded that the bill was not even .001% against the minorities.

Trinamool Congress’s Saugata Roy called the bill unconstitutional underlining that it undermined Article 14 of the Indian Constitution and was against the vision of country’s founding fathers including Dr BR Ambedkar. Others opposing the bill include BJD, DM(K), JD(U), and several northeastern organisations.

