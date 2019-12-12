The situation has been tensed in Assam and other parts of India’s north-east over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. 125 MPs voted in favor of the amendments recommended by the Ministry of Home Affairs, while 105 were against it. According to the amendments, non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh will now be granted citizenship of India, while Muslim migrants who have been residing in India, registered protested against the Bill. Violence was reported in several areas of Assam and Tripura which led to panic, disturbance of law and order. To control the situation, Centre called in Assam riffles in 3 areas- Dibrughar, Tinsukia, and Guwahati, while 2 columns have been deployed in Tripura.

Clashes and destruction of public property were also reported from several areas, which led to the curbing of internet services in 10 districts- Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup, confirmed by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political Department) Kumar Sanjay Krishna. Rubber bullet firings, water cannons, baton-charge, and tear gas were also launched to control the situation.

Not just the common man, Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonwal also had to face the heat. He was standard at the Guwahati airport for almost an hour.

