The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is expected to be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and the BJP-led Centre is likely to emerge victorious despite lack of numbers.

The much-debated Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which is likely to be tabled in Rajya Sabha tomorrow made an easy passage through the Lok Sabha with 311 members supporting it and 80 against it.

The proposed legislation aims to grant citizenship rights to six communities i.e. Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who migrated from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

But what are the prospects of the bill being passed in Rajya Sabha where the BJP lacks numbers? Going by the massive support in the lower house, the probability is high that the bill will be passed in the upper house as well because of Opposition’s support. Let’s see it numerically.

In the 240-member house, the BJP has 83 seats, followed by Congress that has 46 seats. Clearly, the BJP (83) along with its alliance partner Shiv Sena (3), AIADMK (11), JD(U) (6), SAD (3), PMK (1), Bodoland’s People Front (1), Ason Gana Parishad (1), LJP (1) won’t be able to meet the majority mark of 121 to get the bill passed.

To understand comprehensively, the BJP with the support of its allies has 110 votes and require only 11 more votes to ensure the legislation is passed. Considering the massive support to the bill in Lok Sabha, including the support of Opposition parties like Biju Janata Dal (7), the saffron party is only 4 votes short to reach the majority mark which is quite a possibility if the party gets support from other opponents as well, like it did during Article 370 abrogation.

Who all supported the bill in Lok Sabha:

BJD, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Janata Dal (United), SAD, Shiv Sena, Lok Kanshaktiy Party, Agatha Sangam of Meghalaya’s National People’s Party, BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance NPF)

Who all rejected the bill in Lok Sabha:

Congress, SP, BSP, Assam-based All India United Democratic Front, NCP, AIMIM, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Aam Admi Party, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, CPI(M)

Let’s see how bright or grave are the chances of Opposition to ensure that the bill is not passed in Rajya Sabha.

Of the parties that rejected the bill in Lok Sabha, Congress (46), SP (9), NCP (4), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (6), BSP (4), AAP (1), CPI (M) (5) are eligible to vote in the upper house. Collectively, all of them are 75 in number and will certainly require the support of more MPs to ensure the bill is not passed. The fact that BJP despite not having sufficient numbers is only a few votes away to reach the majority mark seems to suggest a win-win situation for the Centre which is going to fight tooth and nail for smooth passage of the bill.

