In response to the US's condemnation of Citizenship Bil, the Ministry of External Affairs said the statement made by the US was neither accurate nor warranted.

Following the USCIRF’s (United States Commission on International Religious Freedom) condemnation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, India has refuted the US statement calling it neither accurate nor warranted.

The Ministry of External Affairs in response to USCIRF’s statement said the bill seeks to meet basic human rights adding that neither the Citizenship Bill nor the National Register of Citizens will take away citizenship rights of any Indian citizenship from any faith.

The statement further read that every nation, including the US, has the right to enumerate and validate its citizenry and to exercise this prerogative through various policies.

We regret the inaccurate and unwarranted comments made by USCIRF on #CAB. They have chosen to be guided by their prejudices and biases on a matter on which they have little knowledge and no locus standi. Read our full statement below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BLajy03MtZ — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) December 10, 2019

The Ministry said it was not surprised by USCIRF’s condemnation given its past record but maintained that it regretted the body has chosen to be guided only by its prejudices and biases on a matter over which it clearly has little knowledge and no locus standi.

The Citizenship (Amendment) legislation aims to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The bill provides expedited consideration for Indian citizenship to persecuted religious minorities already in India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Hence, the initiative as noble as CAB should be welcomed and not criticized by those who are genuinely committed to religious freedom, the MEA stated.

USCIRF is deeply troubled by the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in the Lok Sabha. The CAB enshrines a pathway to citizenship for immigrants that specifically excludes Muslims, setting a legal criterion for citizenship based on religion.https://t.co/E8DafI6HBH — USCIRF (@USCIRF) December 9, 2019

The US Commission raised serious concerns over recommendations made in the Citizenship Bill which was passed in Lok Sabha yesterday.

It said to have been deeply troubled by CAB adding that if it was passed in Rajya Sabha, the US government should consider sanctions against Home Minister Amit Shah who introduced the bill.

The bill was contrary to India’s rich history of secular pluralism that guarantees equality before law irrespective of religion, read the US condemnation. It also feared that India was creating a religious test for Indian citizenship that would undermine citizenship for millions of Muslims.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App