The Citizenship Amendment bill which was passed in Lok Sabha yesterday has been lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he praises Home Minister Amit Shah for ensuring a smooth passage of the bill. He also thanked MPs who supported the bill.

The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 that was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday has triggered protest across Northeast as people hold candlelight march in areas of Assam, Nagaland and other regions. The 11-hour Northeast bandh also began at 5 am which has also led to universities postponing exams.

Gauhati University, Dibrugarh University and Cotton University have postponed their examinations over the bandh denouncing CAB. The market areas and other public places in the Northeast are also shut. The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) with the support of several other organisations and political parties will be shut till 4 pm today.

After a day-long debate over CAB, the bill was passed amid heavy protest from Opposition who called it divisive and unconstitutional.

Home Minister Amit Shah was accused of propagating politics of religion and undermining the right to equality and promoting discrimination. Despite the Opposition’s spirited protest against CAB, they could not stop its passage in Lok Sabha where the ruling BJP has the majority.

Amit Shah is his address to the house urged the Opposition to not walk out and listen to him carefully. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury throughout maintained that the bill was against Constitutional Principles as he referred to Article 5, 10, 14 and 15 with the support of several other leaders who also argued on same lines.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Amit Shah for ensuring a smooth passage of the Citizenship Bill. Lauding the Home Minister, PM Modi congratulated him for lucidly explaining all aspects of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. He added that Shah elaborately answered all questions raised by respective MPs during the discussion.

In another tweet, PM Modi said he was delighted that the Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship bill, 2019 and thanked MPs and parties who supported the bill. He added that the bill was in line with India’s centuries-old ethos of assimilation and belied in humanitarian values.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App