Citizenship Bill protest amid Republic Day celebrations: While the country commemorated its 70th Republic Day, a low-intensity Improvised Explosive Device hit hard on Saturday, January 26, amid tight vigil in the wake of excessive backlash in Manipur, Imphal against the recent Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Media reports said that explosion took place near the officers club of Border Road Task Force around 1 pm in the afternoon, however, there were no reports of injury or loss of property.

Meanwhile, various civil society groups and students organisations boycotted Republic Day celebrations on Friday in Manipur to enunciate resentment against the Citizenship Bill, that aims to grant citizenship to six Hindu migrant communities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who entered Assam before 31 December 2014. Despite the boycott call, the Republic Day was celebrated with full vigour in Imphal’s Kangla Fort.

Earlier in January, various protests were also held in many of the Northeastern states demanding the abrogation of this contentious Bill.

Meanwhile, a report by the leading daily The Indian Express said protests in Manipur over the newly Citizenship Bill is due to the Chakmas, which constitute 10% of Buddhists population in the state.

Students and various civil society group have alleged that with the implementation of this controversial Bill, the minority community in the state would increase and cause a threat to the people for the state.

Earlier this week, 4 students were injured as state police tried to disperse the agitators by using tear gas shells who were protesting outside BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP K Bhabananda Singh in Imphal demanding the removal of Citizenship Bill.

