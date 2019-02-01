Citizenship Amendment Bill row: A delegation of as many as 11 political parties from Manipur urged Home Minister Rajnath Singh to put forth a clause in the controversial Bill. The memorandum submitted by the delegation to Mr Singh said, if the safeguard clause is incorporated, it will protect the people of Manipur and entire Northeast India.

Citizenship Amendment Bill row: While the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill continued to cause backlash in Northeastern region, a delegation of as many as 11 political parties from Manipur urged Home Minister Rajnath Singh to put forth a clause in the controversial Bill, that aims to provide citizenship to non-Muslim migrant communities who fled to Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh due to religious persecution.

The delegation comprising Manipur’s BJP chief minister N Biren and party state unit chief K Bhabananda, said a safegaurd clause should be set up in order o pritect the indigenous community of the BJP-ruled state before it gains upper hand the in Rajya Sabha, where the Centre lacks a majority. The memorandum submitted by the delegation to Mr Singh said, if the safeguard clause is incorporated, it will protect the people of Manipur and entire Northeast India.

The Citizenship Bill has triggered innumerable protests across Northeastern states claiming that the Bill would be a threat to the indigenous people of the states and also violates the 1985 Assam Accord.

Earlier 10 regional parties from the Northeastern states came together to unite against the Centre’s push for the Citizenship Bill. The BJP’s ally Asom Gana Parishad and Janata Dal-United also extended support to combat against the reportedly called “communal” Bil.

Speaking against the Bill, Mizo National Front supremo and Manipur chief minister Zoramthanga in said MNF opposes the Bill and if it gets implemented it will be a menace for the indigenous people of Assam and other northeastern states.

