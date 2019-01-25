Citizenship Bill row: At least 4 students were injured while protesting against the newly Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, in Imphal, Manpur on Thursday, January 24. The agitators reportedly tried to storm BJP Rajya Sabha MP K Bhabananda Singh's residence against the contentious Bill.

Citizenship Bill row: Manipur remained on edge as at least 4 students were injured on Thursday, January 24, after state police used tear gas shells to dispel a large group of protesters, who resisted against the newly the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 outside BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP K Bhabananda Singh house in Imphal. The controversial Bill was lately passed in the Lok Sabha, which resulted in a state-wide Bandh in Assam and other northeastern states.

Media reports said protesters raised slogans, “Go back BJP, Go back RSS, and demanded the abrogation of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill that aims to provide citizenship to Non-Muslim refugees from three neighbouring countries- Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan- who entered India before 31, December, 2014. With just a few days left for the Lok Sabha polls 2019, the Bill was lately passed in the Lok Sabha with a clear majority.

A group of students tried to storm Mr Singh’s residence, who is also the chief of BJP Manipur. The situation escalated as police tried to disperse the agitators by using tear gas shells, which reportedly injured four protesters. The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital and later were discharged after receiving proper medical treatment.

A report by the leading daily The Indian Express said the situation escalated even more when the MP came out of his house and blatantly asserted that he will not to anything regarding the implementation on the controversial Bill.

While BJP’s ally Asom Gana Parishad termed the Bill as anti-Assam, protesters in many parts of northeastern states have expressed displeasure over the implementation of it.

They have further enunciated fears that it might allow the migration of illegal Bangladeshi migrants, and would violate the 1985 Assam Accord.

