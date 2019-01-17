Citizenship Bill row: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday, January 16, assured the people of Assam that his government would not "betray" them. His comments come after innumerable protests in the state over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 that aims to provide citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from three neighboring countries Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan who entered India before December 31, 2014.

Citizenship Bill row: Amid massive uproar in Assam over the the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016, which has been recently passed in the Lok Sabha, state Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday, January 16, assured the protesters that his government would not “betray” the people of Assam. Speaking at a meeting which was held at Dhubri, Mr Sonowal said the people of Assam made him the supreme leader with a lot of credibility, therefore, he would not betray them.

He further said that his government would work for the betterment of the state till the last moment. His statement comes at a time when there’s a lot of backlash in the state over the contentious Bill, that aims to provide citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from three neighboring countries Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan who entered India before December 31, 2014.

Mr Sonowal has been criticised by many for not recognising the sentiments of Assamese in the state. He also received pressure from other Northeastern states Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland, that have blatantly opposed the Bill. While terming the Bill as anti-Assam, BJP’s state ally-Asom Gana Parishad recently pulled out of the alliance and is expected to launch state-wide protest on January 18. media reports said.

Earlier protests were held in Assam soon after the Narendra Modi government okayed the Citizenship Amendment Bill that seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians.

However, it fails to provide such opportunity to Muslims refugees from neighboring countries. Media reports said angry protesters burnt posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during state-wide bandh following the Bill’s passage in Lok Sabha.

