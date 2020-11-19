Bhogapuram International Airport which is located nearby metro city Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh is going to be a growth engine for North Andhra gets a boost from the Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. When YSRCP parliamentary party chief Vijay Sai Reddy met him, He assured all help and permissions for the airport. Vijay Sai Reddy said after meeting the minister, “I discussed the greenfield Bhogapuram International Airport in Vizianagaram which is adjacent to Visakhapatnam with Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. I thanked him for assuring to extend support required from the ministry.”

Vijay Sai Reddy has asked for site clearance approval for setting up of Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport for public use. He had submitted a letter also in this regard. He said This decision would go a long way in developing our new executive capital. He mentioned in the letter, “While the state government of Andhra Pradesh is working diligently towards the development of Uttarandhra, Your attention is needed to expedite Bhogapuram Airport.”

The proposed international greenfield airport site at Bhogapuram, which lies on the border of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts, is strategically located on the east coast. Due to Navy and defence land in the existing Visakhapatnam airport cannot be expanded fully as an international Airport.

So The international airport at Bhogapuram is expected to provide impetus to Aviation, retail and hospitality sectors in the region. Recently the airport was given to GMR group for the development of it. The project, developed by GMR, involves the design, build, finance, construction, development, operation and maintenance of the greenfield international airport for 40 years.

Of late, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy also asked the Union Government for speedy clearances to Bhogapuram Airport. He discussed various technical aspects and clearances by the Union Aviation Ministry to ground the airport.

