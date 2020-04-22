Ministry of Civil Aviation (B) wing at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan here has been sealed and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has been asked to sanitize the premises after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, ministry sources said on Wednesday. An employee of the ministry, who had attended office on April 15 has tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

The ministry has asked the patient’s colleagues who came in contact with him to go into self-isolation as a precaution. “An employee of the ministry who had attended office on 15 April 2020 has tested positive for COVID-19 on 21st April. All necessary protocols are being stringently followed on the Premises. All colleagues who came in contact are being asked to go into self-isolation as a precaution,” the ministry tweeted.

“Government of Delhi is seized of the matter. They are taking appropriate steps as per the laid protocol for contact tracing and risk profiling,” it said in another tweet.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Muslim religious leaders appeal to public to observe Ramzan at home

Ministry of Civil Aviation (B) wing at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan has been sealed and NDMC has been asked to sanitise the whole wing: Ministry of Civil Aviation Sources https://t.co/vh5eU001U0 pic.twitter.com/IYWP4IXsFs — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the ministry has extended all possible medical help and support to the person. “We stand by our colleague at @MoCA_GoI who has tested positive for COVID19 & have extended all possible medical help & support. Those in contact have also been asked to follow the laid down procedures. I wish him strength & speedy recovery,” he tweeted. Considering the number of COVId-19 cases in India, the total number has reached 19,984 with 15474 active cases and 3869 recovered from the virus and 640 deaths. In Delhi, the number of cases has now reached 2156 with 47 deaths.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App