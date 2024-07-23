Civil Service Aspirant Dies from Electrocution Near Patel Nagar Metro Station In New Delhi

On July 22, a tragic incident occurred near the Patel Nagar metro station when a 26-year-old civil service aspirant lost his life due to electrocution. The victim, identified as Nilesh Rai, had been residing in a paying guest accommodation in Patel Nagar.

According to the police, they were alerted to the incident at approximately 2:43 PM by a report received at the Ranjit Nagar Police Station. The report detailed that Rai had come into contact with an iron gate that had been electrified. The gate was situated near Power Gym, close to the Patel Nagar metro station.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered that Rai had suffered a fatal electric shock from the gate. The area was also affected by water logging, which may have contributed to the severity of the electrocution.

The victim was quickly transported to RML Hospital, but medical personnel declared him dead upon arrival.

A case has been filed at the Ranjit Nagar Police Station under Sections 106(1) and 285 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertain to negligent conduct with respect to electric current and public safety.

Forensic teams have been dispatched to investigate the incident thoroughly. The authorities are currently examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, and further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

(With ANI Inputs)

