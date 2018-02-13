Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was in Jammu to meet those who were injured in the Sunjuwan terror attack. She said she is analysing the situation closely and will definitely come out with a solution soon. Lashing out at Pakistan for being involved in terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir, Nirmala Sitharaman said Islamabad would pay a heavy price for the 'misadventure'. She said even though India has enough evidence against Pakistan, it's still a laborious task to expect action from the neighbouring country.

Days after seven soldiers were killed in two separate terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the construction of civilian houses near the army camps is a problem. She said it is getting difficult to remove the civil construction near the boundary walls of the army camps across the country as they are built with permission. “Civil constructions are taking place near the boundary walls (of Army camps across the country) and it is getting difficult to remove these constructions because these are taking place with permission,” she said.

The Defence Minister said she is analysing the situation closely and will definitely come out with a solution. Sitharaman was in Jammu to meet those who were injured in the Sunjuwan terror attack. A group of heavily armed Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terrorists entered the Sunjuwan army camp on February 10 after hurling grenades and using automatic gunfire, killing six people, including five soldiers, in the attack. Three terrorists were also killed in the operation. In a similar attack, one Army jawan lost his life after terrorists opened fire at security forces in Srinagar’s Karan Nagar area on Monday morning.

Lashing out at Pakistan for being involved in terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir, Nirmala Sitharaman said Islamabad would pay a heavy price for the ‘misadventure’. She said even though India has enough evidence against Pakistan, it’s still a laborious task to expect action from the neighbouring country. “Giving evidence to Pakistan is a continuous process. It will have to be proved over and over again that they are responsible. Pakistan is expanding the arc of terror and resorting to ceasefire violations to aid infiltration,” she said.