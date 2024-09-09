CJI Asks Lawyer To ‘Lower Its Pitch’ During Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Hearing

During the hearing of Suo Moto case of murder & rape of 31 year old postgraduate doctor of Kolkata's RG Kar medical college & hospital, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud recently reprimanded a lawyer for speaking too loudly on monday.

What Prompted the CJI to Ask the Lawyer to Lower His Voice?

In the course of the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the West Bengal government, presented videos and photographs showing alleged stone-throwing during a related protest.

As a result, lawyer Kaustav Bagchi, who is also a BJP leader, to question Sibal’s statements in court. Noticing lawyer’s demeanour, CJI Chandrachud responded “Are you trying to address the gallery outside the court? I have been noticing your demeanor for the last two hours.”

Further, he then instructed Bagchi to lower his voice, stating, “Can you first lower your pitch? Listen to the Chief Justice, lower your pitch. You are addressing three judges in front of you, not the large audience who is watching these proceedings on the video conferencing platform.” Quoting NDTV.

Later, Bagchi apologized for his behavior. Meanwhile, the Chief Justice has recently addressed the ongoing doctors’ protest, emphasizing that such demonstrations should not come at the cost of their professional duties.

The court, which is handling the case suo motu, warned that if the protesting doctors do not resume work by 5 pm the next day, it will be unable to prevent the West Bengal government from taking disciplinary action against them. However, if the doctors return to their duties by the deadline, no punitive measures will be imposed.

Meanwhile on Sunday, thousands took to the streets of Kolkata at midnight to mark the one-month anniversary of the tragic incident that occurred on August 9.

During the third edition of the ‘Reclaim the Night’ protest march, participants formed human chains and demanded justice for the victims.