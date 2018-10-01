Justice Dipak Misra’s 13-month-long tenure as Chief Justice of India comes to an end today. Misra was appointed an additional judge of the Odisha High Court on January 17, 1996, and then became a permanent judge on December 19, 1997.
LESSER KNOWN FACTS ABOUT THE CJI DIPAK MISRA
Depak Misra was the 45th chief justice of the Supreme Court. Depak Misra was nominated by his predecessor, JS Khehar. Khehar had nominated Misra on behalf of the collegium for consideration by the centre as the next chief justice of the country.
The 45th chief justice of the Supreme Court, Dipak Misra, was born in 1953 and had joined bar in 1977. Dipak Misra started his career in 1996 at the Odisha High Court as an additional judge. Later, Misra was then transferred to the Madhya Pradesh High Court following which he assumed charge as chief justice of the Patna high court in 2009. In 2010, Dipak Misra was named as the chief justice of Delhi high court.
Live Blog
CJI Dipak Misra
Independence of justice and Supreme Court have strongly erected and any kind of craftsmanship can't steal away its independence. Supreme Court stands as Supreme and it will remain so in future.
CJI Dipak Misra
History can be some time kind and sometimes unkind. I can see the genuine gesture of love by the people who are here to wish me and see me, says outgoing CJI
CJI Dipak Misra
Outgoing Chief Justice Dipak Misra says justice must be insulated from disruptive forces, truth has no colour
CJI Dipak Misra
When SC Bar Association connects a judge with ground reality, it's a strong bridge. It doesn't mean that judges aren't aware of reality but I am talking of the needed bridge to connect. It connects us to belong and it matters, says outgoing CJI Dipak Misra during his farewell address in Delhi.
Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh on CJI Misra
Vikas Singh says Judges are the most vulnerable class to attack. Justice Misra was a victim of one such attack. We shouldn't start attacking judges because that will be death knell of this institution.
Justice Ranjan Gogoi on CJI Misra
Justice Misra has spoken against social evils like mob lynching and honour killing.
Justice Ranjan Gogoi on CJI Misra
As the CJI-designate I have a lot to look ahead and forward to. The Supreme Court has all committed judges and they will stay committed. We are here to comment on the career of CJI Dipak Misra; he is a remarkable judge.
Justice Ranjan Gogoi on CJI Misra
We are here to commend an illustrious career. Exemplary erudition and remarkable fortitude.