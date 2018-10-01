Justice Dipak Misra's 13-month-long tenure as Chief Justice of India comes to an end today. Misra was appointed an additional judge of the Odisha High Court on January 17, 1996, and then became a permanent judge on December 19, 1997.

Justice Dipak Misra’s 13-month-long tenure as Chief Justice of India comes to an end today. Misra was appointed an additional judge of the Odisha High Court on January 17, 1996, and then became a permanent judge on December 19, 1997.

LESSER KNOWN FACTS ABOUT THE CJI DIPAK MISRA

Depak Misra was the 45th chief justice of the Supreme Court. Depak Misra was nominated by his predecessor, JS Khehar. Khehar had nominated Misra on behalf of the collegium for consideration by the centre as the next chief justice of the country.

The 45th chief justice of the Supreme Court, Dipak Misra, was born in 1953 and had joined bar in 1977. Dipak Misra started his career in 1996 at the Odisha High Court as an additional judge. Later, Misra was then transferred to the Madhya Pradesh High Court following which he assumed charge as chief justice of the Patna high court in 2009. In 2010, Dipak Misra was named as the chief justice of Delhi high court.

Live Blog

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App