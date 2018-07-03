The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 3, said incidents of cow vigilantism were not acceptable and the onus lies on states to ensure that such incidents do not take place. The top court has also warned against linking mob violence with caste or any religion and claimed that a victim is a victim.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said that this was a law and order issue and each state has to be responsible for it

The statement comes after another 45-year-old hawker in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district was thrashed to death and another 65-year-old was injured by a mob over cow slaughter allegations.

The incident came to light when videos of both the victims surfaced on social media, in which the mob was seen abusing and hitting 65-year-old Samiyuddin and 45-year-old Qasim.

