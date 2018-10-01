Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Tuesday will retire after his 13-month-long tenure and Justice Ranjan Gogoi will take oath as 46th CJI. Misra began his address saying that history can be sometimes kind, and unkind. I don’t judge people by their history but by their activities, perspective. He said that in his entire career, he has never dissociated himself from the lady of quality while saying, “I am indebted to Bar at every level and go from here with satisfaction."

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Tuesday will retire after his 13-month-long tenure and Justice Ranjan Gogoi will take oath as 46th CJI. Today on his last working day, Misra said that Supreme Court stands as Supreme and it will remain so in future while asserting that justice must be insulated from disruptive forces.

While speaking at the farewell function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association, Misra said, “Our judiciary has been strongest judiciary in the world having the capability to handle a mind-boggling number of cases.”

Speaking earlier at the event, CJI-Designate, Justice Ranjan Gogoi praised Misra saying that his greatest contribution has been to civil liberties and cited his recent verdicts against mob lynching, honour killings and decriminalising Section 377.

“We live in times when what we should eat, wear have stopped being little things of our personal lives. So what is it that unites us. Without doubt, it is Constitution,” Justice Gogoi said while addressing the farewell function for the CJI.

Justice Gogoi was not the lone voice to heap praises on Misra, Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh said that Judges were the most vulnerable class to attack. Justice Misra was a victim of one such attack and people shouldn’t start attacking judges because that will be death knell of this institution.

