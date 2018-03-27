Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan met on Tuesday to discuss a possible impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra. According to latest inputs, the opposition is mulling an impeachment motion against the CJI and currently, efforts are being put on to get signatures from political parties.

According to Times Now, speaking on this big political development, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon said that the Congress is initiating the impeachment proceedings against honourable Chief Justice of India. I am just a signatory and I don’t know anything more than that. Majeed Memon further added that the draft on impeachment motion against CJI was already signed by Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad and many other leading Congressmen and therefore their party decided to support the cause.

Going by reports, the talks to move an impeachment motion against the CJI has been going on for a week. Reports say that political Parties including Nationalist Congress Party, TMC, and Communist Party of India (CPI-M) were mulling to move an impeachment motion against the CJI as they feel that he had failed to address the concerns raised by the four senior Supreme Court judges when they put their concerns forward before the nation by holding a first-ever press conference.

