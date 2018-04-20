The Opposition on Friday moved a notice to Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu seeking the impeachement motion against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra. Opposition parties have been mulling out ways to get the signatures of party leaders so that they could move an impeachment motion against the CJI.

In a big development, Opposition parties on Friday moved a notice to Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu seeking impeachment of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra. Opposition parties in the past couple of weeks have been in process of gathering support and signatures of party leaders to make such a move and finally today they have moved the notice to Rajya Sabha chairman. According to reports, the notice so far has the signatures of 60 lawmakers. Opposition leaders led by Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad visited Venkaiah Naidu’s residence for a meeting over impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Mishra. Leaders from 7 opposition parties have signed the impeachment notice.

The developments in regard to moving an impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra began after Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan and held talks regarding moving an impeachment motion against the CJI. Prior to that, four senior Supreme Court judges in December 2017 in a first-ever such kind of press conference had made their concerns public and raised questions about the Indian Judicial system. The judges had upped the ante against the CJI and said that he was the master of the roster. Moreover, in the press conference, the four judges said that if their concerns were not be heard, then it will be a threat to democracy in the country.

Earlier on Thursday, after Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking independent probe in the Judge BH Loya case, the Congress which was disappointed with the judgement called it ”sad letter day in India’s history.” Previously, an opposition party leader had even said that there was no confusion on the impeachment motion as there are enough MPs who had signed.

Opposition leaders led by Ghulam Nabi Azad reach Venkaiah Naidu's residence for a meeting over impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Mishra. Leaders from 7 opposition parties have signed the impeachment notice. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/yBHqtIj7Wg — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2018

