Chief Justice of Supreme Court Dipak Misra slammed the ones who have been doubtful of Indian judiciary in the past. During his address on the Independence Day, he said that it is very easy to question the system but it is equally hard to make sure it works perfectly.

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Wednesday vented against the ridicule and scrutiny he had to endure earlier this year by the other members of the Supreme Court’s bench. Aiming a dig at the detractors, he said that it is very easy to bring a system into question but it is incredibly hard to make sure the smooth functioning of it.

While addressing Supreme Court Bar Association on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day in New Delhi, CJI Dipak Misra said, “To criticise, attack and destroy a system is quite easy. What is difficult and challenging is to transform it into a performing one. For this one has to transcend ones’ personal ambitions or grievances.”

He went on to say that a positive approach needs to be taken along with constructive steps. Solid reforms should be adopted with all the maturity, composure, rationality and responsibility, he added. “It’s necessary to be productive instead of being counter-productive. Then only the institution can go to greater heights,” said the Chief Justice.

It was a clear stern telling off to the four senior Supreme Court judges – Justice Jasti Chelameswar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Kurian Joseph – who had voiced their dissent in public against the CJI alleging that the top court’s administration is not in order.

In their press conference, the Supreme Court judges further said that they tried to inform the CJI about the systematic disorders but their plea fell on deaf ears. “Unfortunately, our efforts have failed in convincing the Chief Justice of India to take steps to protect this institution,” alleged Justice Chelameshwar in that press con.

This move by the senior Supreme Court judges did not go down well with the rest of the Indian judicial sphere as they criticised them for coming up with half-baked information and not revealing anything concrete that could be worked upon.

