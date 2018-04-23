Venkaiah Naidu, alone had the power to decide if the impeachment notice is accepted or rejected. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday rejected the impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India (CJI) which was filed by Congress. Rejection of the impeachment motion comes just a few hours after Venkaiah Naidu had started the process of consultation on Opposition’s notice.

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairman, M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday rejected the impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India (CJI) which was filed by Congress. Rejection of the impeachment motion comes just a few hours after Venkaiah Naidu had started the process of consultation on Opposition’s notice. The chairman of the upper house, Venkaiah Naidu, alone had the power to decide if the impeachment notice is accepted or rejected. VP Naidu who was earlier in Hyderabad had cut his trip short and returned back to the national capital on Sunday to begin the consultation process. Rejecting the motion, VP Naidu said, “After having perused annexures to the Motion and having detailed consultations and having studied opinions of constitutional experts, I am satisfied that admission of this notice of impeachment motion is neither desirable nor proper.”

Soon after the Rajya Sabha Chairman rejected the impeachment motion, Congress leader PL Punia said that the party will decide the next step in the matter. He said, “This is a really important matter. We don’t know what was the reason for the rejection. Congress & other opposition parties will talk to some legal experts and take the next step.” Commenting on the rejection, justice (Retd) RS Sodhi said, “You know you don’t have any ground, you know you can’t impeach him. In spite of knowing all that still you go on & plunge in this ill-advised move. This can’t be considered as a wise act.” As per reports, the rejection comes after Naidu had consulted a group of legal experts over the motion after he had cut his Hyderabad trip short. VP Naidu had rejected the motion stating that it lacked ‘substantial merit’.

ALSO READ: 2 workers killed after fire breaks out at manufacturing factory in Delhi

The following impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra was filed by seven opposition parties led by Congress. However, TMC and DMK were not the part of the motion filed. In the motion filed, the opposition had accused Dipak Misra of corruption, misusing his authority and failing to protect the independence of the judiciary. Meanwhile, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan said that how could Rajya Sabha chairman Naidu reject the motion if it met the requirements of 50 signatures. On the other hand, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy appreciated the decision by Naidu and said that he decided “correctly”. Talking to media about the decision, he said, “He need not have taken two days to make the decision. It should’ve been considered null and void & thrown out from the beginning.”

HC_orders_mothion

ALSO READ: Ex-RK Nagar BJP candidate and lawyer arrested for molesting 9-year-old on train in Tamil Nadu

ALSO READ: PM Modi, President Xi Jinping to hold informal meet on April 27-28 in China

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App