The Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has asked the Centre to produce former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah in court before September 30.

In view to the petition filed by Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Vaiko, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to produce National Conference leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah before the court. The Court also allowed CPM leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami that he can return to the Jammu and Kashmir. During the hearing, CJI Ranjan Gogoi asked the Central Government’s lawyer Tushar Mehta that is Farooq Abdullah under detention?

Reports say Tamil Nadu politician had filed a habeas corpus petition, which requests to produce the person, in the sake Farooq Abdullah’s fundamental right.

Arguing in the court against the petition, Tushar Mehta said Vaiko has nothing to do with the case. The 3-judge bench comprised justices SA Bobde and Abdul Nazeer, along with CJI Ranjan Gogoi. The bench has ordered the Court to respond before September 30 to file their response.

In his petition, Vaiko said Farooq Abdullah was expected to attend the birthday celebrations of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister CN Annadurai on September 15 but he was not tracked. Vaiko filed the plea following the alleged detention former CM by the government.

Vaiko said Farooq Abdullah’s status has been suspicious after the scrapping of Article 370, under which Jammu and Kashmir was earlier enjoying a special status, especially after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed the Lok Sabha that Farooq Abdullah has not been detained or arrested. He has been at his house out of his own free will.

