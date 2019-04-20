Dismissing allegations, chief justice Ranjan Gogoi said there was a bigger force behind the woman making allegations and added that the independence of the judiciary was under serious threat

Several media reports have cited sexual harassment charges against CJI Ranjan Gogoi after his former junior assistant accused him of sexual assault, following which an urgent hearing took place on Saturday. Responding to allegations, CJI (chief justice of India) Gogoi said it was a larger conspiracy to destabilise the judiciary. Dismissing allegations, he said there was a bigger force behind the woman making allegations and added that the independence of the judiciary was under serious threat.

Reiterating allegations as baseless, Gogoi said he was hurt with the allegations levelled against him by four media houses. The CJI asked the media to show restraint to protect the independence of the judiciary. Following allegations, the Supreme Court on Saturday had an urgent hearing by a bench comprising Justice Arun Mishra and Sanjiv Khanna.

During the hearing, Gogoi in his defence said that important cases are impending for next week, and hence this was an act to destabilise the office of the CJI. He said if such conditions prevailed then good people would not become judges. Gogoi received communications from four different media organisations on sexual harassment allegations since last evening.

During the hearing, Gogoi also said that the woman had a criminal background given she had FIRs registered against her. He questioned why she was allowed to enter the Court when there was a criminal case pending against her. On the woman working with him as his associate, Gogoi said she was employed under him only for a month and half . He said when the allegations surfaced first, he didn’t feel the need to reply.

Gogoi referred to his bank balance and said despite 20 years of service, he had Rs 6 lakh and Rs 40 lakh in PF, which was much more when he was a judge. Since money grounds was not sufficient given a reasonable bank balance, another excuse had to be resorted to, added Gogoi.

The CJI has been accused of two incidents of sexual misconduct soon after he was appointed CJI in October 2018. The complainant said she and her family had to bear consistent persecution after the incidents.

A 35-year-old female staffer had written to 22 judges of Supreme Court on April 19, 2019, alleging that CJI Gogoi had made sexual advances on her at his residence office on October 10 and 11, 2018.

