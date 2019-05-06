CJI Ranjan Gogoi gets clean chit in sexual harassment complaint, in-house panel rejects complainant's version: The three-member panel has said that there is no substance found against the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi as reported by the former employee.

The three-member in-house inquiry panel investigating the allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Monday has given clean chit to CJI Ranjan Gogoi after the panel found no substance in the allegation levelled by the former Supreme Court employee. The three-member panel headed by Justice SA Bobde has said that there is no substance found against the Ranjan Gogoi as reported by the former employee.

Meanwhile, the report of the panel will not be made public since as per the 2003 judgment in Indira Jaising vs Supreme Court of India, the report of a committee constituted as part of the in-house procedure is not liable to be made public, reads the notice.

On April 20, the former Supreme Court employee had levelled sexual harassment allegations against the CJI Rajan Gogoi. The woman used to work at the Rajan Gogoi’s home office in the national capital. Gogoi denied the allegations and had said that it was part of a larger conspiracy to scuttle the court.

Later, the Supreme Court appointed a three-member in-house panel consisted of Justices SA Bobde, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee to probe into the charges against CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

During the first hearing, she withdrew from the proceedings, but the probe committee decided to carry on the investigation in her absence. Gogoi too appeared before the in-house committee on May 2.

On May 6, the in-house panel gave clean chit to the Gogoi after they found no substance into the allegations levelled by the former woman employee.

