Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi recused himself from hearing a plea challenging M Nageswara Rao’s appointment as interim Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and sought transparency in the process of short-listing, selection and appointment of the CBI Director, reports said on Monday. CJI Gogoi justified his move by saying that he is a member of the Selection Committee to pick new CBI Director. The plea will now be heard on January 24 by another bench.

An NGO known as Common Cause has challenged the appointment of Nageshwar Rao citing it was not made on the basis of recommendations of the high-powered selection committee. The issue came to light after Alok Verma was removed as the CBI chief following a corruption case filed against him by CBI number 2 Rakesh Asthana.

Following his removal, Nageswara Rao took over as interim chief for the second time after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led selection committee decided to remove Alok Verma. The CBI number 1 was then transferred as Director General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards, however, he decided to issue his resignation instead.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet has curtailed the tenure of CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana and three others, including Arun Kumar Sharma (Joint Director), Manish Kumar Sinha (DIG), and Jayant J Naiknavare (SP). The decision came a day after Asthana moved an application in the Delhi High Court demanding correction in its judgement that asked the CBI to conclude the investigation into bribery allegations against him within 10 weeks. The matter has already been heard in the court.

