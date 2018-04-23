The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to file its response within a week to a plea seeking quashing of Section 377 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) which criminalises homosexuality. Supreme Court has asked Centre's response on PIL which says that criminalisation of a choice of an adult is unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to file its response within a week to a plea seeking quashing of Section 377 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) which criminalises homosexuality. The Supreme court has asked the government to clear its stand on what it is going to say with regard to the criminalisation of consensual adult sexual activity. The top court has asked Centre’s response on PIL which says that criminalisation of a choice of an adult is unconstitutional. It is a discrimination against the particular category of a person because of their sexual orientation and it also violates Article 40 and 21 of the constitution.

The petition also argues that people have the right to sexual orientation, under article 21 and this kind of provision in the IPC which criminalises a consensual choice between two adults is completely unconstitutional. Earlier in January this year, the Supreme Court said that it will reconsider the Constitutional validity of Section 377. A 3-judge bench of Supreme Court had said that it will re-examine its verdict upholding Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises homosexuality.

The Supreme Court showed concern to a writ petition filed by members of the LGBT community who raised the issue that they live in fear of police because of their natural sexual preferences. The Supreme Court while speaking on the matter issued a notice to the Centre seeking a response on a writ petition filed by LGBT community members.

Previously, one of the LGBT activist Akkai following Supreme Court’s observations had then said, “We need to welcome it. We still have hope from Indian judiciary. We are living in the 21st century. All politicians and political parties must break their silence and support individual’s sexuality. Speaking after Supreme Court’s saying that it will reconsider the constitutional validity of section 377, All Indian Mahila Congres President Sushmita Dev said, “Congress welcomes Supreme Court’s decision. Everybody has equal right to live life the way they want.”

