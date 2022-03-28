Suvendu Adhikari said that the opposition had demanded a discussion over law and order but the government declined. Alleging that the opposition brought Kolkata police personnel in civil dress to clash with 8-10 BJP MLAs.

Suvendu Adhikari and 6 others have been suspended after a ruckus eruped inside state Assembly in West Bengal over Birbhum violence case today. Total pandemonium took over Bengal assembly after TMC and BJP legislators came to blows over law and order situation in the state.

Targetting the state government, Adhikari said that BJP MLA Manoj Tigga was punched and his shirt was torn off. He added that women legislators like Chandana Bauri and Tapsi Mandal were also affected.

The same situation of the Rampurhat incident created by Anarul Hussain was seen inside by TMC MLAs & their police. We'll march against this at 2pm today. I'll write my complaint to the Speaker, demanding action as per the rules. We need Centre's intervention: LoP Suvendu Adhikari pic.twitter.com/wwJvBlBKBb — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

Alleging that the same situation of the Rampurhat incident created by Anarul Hussain was seen inside by TMC MLAs and their police, Adhikari said that BJP will march against this, write a complaint to the speaker and demand action as per the rules. He further requested Centre’s intervention into the matter.