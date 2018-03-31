A Hanuman Jayanti procession in Rajasthan's Jaitaran was interrupted by miscreants who hurled stones at the group resulting in a violent clash. The procession was allegedly passing through a minority area when thing went out of control with the enraged crowd burning down vehicles including a bus and a tractor.

The series of violence over religious processions doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon with Rajasthan emerging as the most recent state where a religious procession took an ugly turn resulting in a massive outrage. Clashes broke out in the state over Hanuman Jayanti procession, resulting in the suspension of the internet from the area. Things went out of control when a procession on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti was passing through a minority area in Jaitaran town.

250 kilometres away from the capital Jaipur, Jaitaran witnessed havoc after the procession was disturbed and hurled stones at while passing through a minority area. Following the outrage, the police imposed certain restrictions on the area, claims an NDTV report. The enraged crowd charred down several vehicles including a bus and a tractor. The shops in the area had to be closed down and the residents were instructed to remain inside their houses to avoid any mishappening. The police confirmed the use of force and fire tear gas shells to control the situation.

“The police had to use force and fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd,” said NRK Reddy, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order. “While the crowd was being dispersed, they indulged in arson and burnt a bus and set a tractor on fire, he added. The incident has put the police on alert in the Jaitaran area with troops continuously monitoring the situation. The district administration has also come out to support the police in maintaining peace in the area.

Earlier violence over Ram Navami processions in West Bengal’s Asansol led to the death of at least five people with over 50 getting arrested for breaking the rules. Union Minister Babul Supriyo was also booked under the charges of misbehaving with security officials. Apart from Asansol, clashes were also reported from Bihar’s Aurangabad where a Ram Navami procession was disturbed by miscreants leading to violence.

