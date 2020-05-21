After releasing the datesheet of Class 10, 12 CBSE board exams, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has clarified that the exams will be held in the respective schools of students and not in external centres.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday announced that remaining exams of 10th and 12th Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) classes will not be held at external examination centres but at the student’s respective schools.“Pending 10th and 12th Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams will be held at students’ schools and not at external centres,” he said. The Union Minister further said that “results of the board classes will likely to be declared in July end.”

The CBSE exams of Class 10th and 12th were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19 while in North East- Delhi, class 10th exam was postponed due to violence. Notably, as per the new notification, the pending class 12th exams will be conducted nationwide, however, the class 10th exams will be only be held for North-East Delhi students.

A CBSE official also spoke to ANI on the same and said that “the schools have been asked to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus and will also ensure social distancing between the students during the exams.”

Releasing the datesheet for Class 10th and 12th, the ministry had earlier directed the students to follow social distancing, carry their own hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle and cover their nose and mouth with mask/cloth.

