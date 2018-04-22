A class 10 boy was detained by UP police for creating a fake Twitter handle of the UP DGP, OP Singh, instructed him to ask Gorakhpur’s SSP to examine a cheating case which involved his brother. The incident came to spotlight over a month ago when the DGP office reported the matter to the Hazratganj police and registered a case. However, he was later let off after stern warnings.

The incident came under the spotlight more than a month ago when the DGP office reported the matter to the Hazratganj police and later registered a case. According to the cyber cell, the bogus Twitter handle in the name of OP Singh displaying his photo was being operated inMaharajganj police station area. In his statement to the police, the boy said he was suggested by another boy from his village to make a fake Twiter account of the DGP and then instruct SSP Gorakhapur to expedite the case.

Meanwhile, the DGP office registered a case with the Hazratganj police in order to prevent further misuse of the account as the boy had also ordered the Maharajganj police and UP 100 on various occasions. Following the incident, the state police chief PRO Rahul Srivastava, said, that Twitter users can file complaints if they came across any fake Twitter accounts in the name of serving IPS/PPS officers @UPPViralCheck.

