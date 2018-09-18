Nine people, including four Class 12 boys and five school officials, have been arrested after a Class 10 girl complained that she was gang-raped by her seniors in a boarding school in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The rape came out in the open after one month when the victim fell ill and her medical reports revealed that she is pregnant

In yet another horrific incident, a Class 10 student was gang-raped by a group of her seniors in a boarding school in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The incident happened last month and did not come to light as the hostel staff tried to keep the crime under the wraps. Dehradun Police have detained four students and five school officials, including the principal, hostel caretaker and administrator.

The entire incident came to light when the 16-year-old victim fell ill and her medical reports revealed that she was pregnant. It was then she reportedly told her older sister that she was sexually assaulted a day before the Independence Day.

According to reports, the victim told her family that she was called by her seniors to a store in the school hostel for Independence Day preparations and it was there in that store they raped her one by one.

While speaking on the matter, ADGP Ashok Kumar said that the incident is more than a month old and was being suppressed by the school authorities. It is being reported that the school officials were giving various drugs to the victim in order to terminate her pregnancy.

Uttarakhand: A class-10 student of a Dehradun school was allegedly gang-raped in school last month. ADG Law & Order says 'It's a month-old incident&has come to light only now. School had tried to hide the matter. All 9 accused – 5 staff&4 students arrested. Action will be taken.' pic.twitter.com/BJJQGi7sDF — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2018

Four Class 12 boys have been detained after the victim named them in her complaint while rest of the five school officials have been arrested.

As per sources, the Class 10 victim used to live with her sister in the boarding school in Dehradun. Both of them mostly stayed at the boarding only and their parents rarely visited them at the hostel facility.

However, as soon as the rape was reported, the victim’s parents went to the school with the police and child welfare officials. The police are now investigating the matter.

