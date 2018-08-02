A complaint has been filed by the parents of class 11 student studying in a top Ajmer school, against senior students and classmates for sexually assaulting their child and forcing him to consume alcohol and drugs. The matter has been taken up by the school management and an FIR has been file in the matter.

A class 11 student in an Ajmer school has accused his classmates and senior students of sexually assaulting him after forcing him to consume alcohol and drugs. The matter came to light after parents of the victim in a written complaint to the school management mentioned about the incident. Taking the matter seriously, the school principal reported the matter to the police and filed an FIR in the incident.

According to reports, in the complaint, six students have been accused who assaulted the boy between July 10 and 20. The victim has joined boarding school in July. The parents of the victim came to know about the matter when the boy ran away from the school after a 3-day shooting trial which had taken place in a different city.

After he returned back from the school, the boy’s parents took him back to the school and reported the matter to the school authorities. The school management has taken the cognizance of the matter and filed a complaint to the police. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

However, the school authorities have not informed the action taken against the accused students and said that they are waiting for police action since the investigation in the matter is still underway.

Not a first time when an incident of sexual assault has surfaced in a school. Earlier also, such cases have surfaced from different parts of the country when students of age as low as 5 or 6 have been raped or sexually assaulted inside school premises.

