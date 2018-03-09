A Class 12 student committed suicide after he failed to answer 3 questions in his Physics exam. According to reports, the 18-year-old boy ended his life by hanging himself to a ceiling fan leaving a suicide note in which he mentioned that he was committing suicide as he had failed to fulfil dreams of his parents.

In yet another disheartening incident, a Class 12 student committed suicide after he failed to answer 3 questions in his Physics exam. According to reports, the 18-year-old boy ended his life by hanging himself to a ceiling fan leaving a suicide note in which he mentioned that he was committing suicide as he had failed to fulfil dreams of his parents. The Class 12 student was concerned about losing 3 marks over questions which he failed to answer and it seems that the student wasn’t able to take the pressure and took one of the most disturbing steps to end his life.

According to 18-year-old suicide, here is what he has written, “I am sorry as I could not live up to your expectations and for not being able to fulfil your dreams. I love my grandparents the most and please do take good care of them.” According to Hindustan Times, the father of the 18-year-old said that his son was upset after giving his Physics exam. After knowing that his friends had a good physics exam, he became even more depressed. He was upset as his friends shared that they may score well in their physics exam. The Class 12 boy took his life at his grandfather’s residence in Mohali.

Further speaking about the most shocking day in his life, father of the boy said, “I wish I had told him that marks don’t matter to us. The only thing that mattered was seeing his smiling face every morning.” Board exams time is one of the most difficult and toughest times for students as in the face of competition to score maximum, they are always in pressure and every year we hear cases when they commit suicide.

