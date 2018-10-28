Delhi student attacks teacher: The student reportedly attacked the teacher after she had scolded him for not getting his textbooks and over irregular attendance. The incident took place early morning on Saturday.

Schools are considered as the temple of learning. However, a Delhi student turned it into a battleground after he attacked his teacher with an iron rod which he was reportedly carrying in his school bag. Reports suggest that the accused was identified as a Class 8 student. As per reports, the shocker took place in South Delhi’s Saket area on Saturday. The student reportedly attacked the teacher after she had scolded him for not getting his textbooks and over irregular attendance. The incident took place early morning on Saturday and the Delhi Police was informed about the same at around 9:30 am.

According to reports, the teacher had asked the student to take out his textbooks. Later, when the student said that he did not bring them, the teacher scolded him in front of the whole Class and further lashed out at him for being irregular to the school. The investigating police officer added that the accused student had come to school after a gap of several days and was scolded for not getting the books.

When the teacher asked him to open his bag, she found an iron rod inside it and no books. The teacher then took the rod away from him and kept it on the table. After noticing that the teacher got busy, the Class 8 student again took the rod and kept it inside his bag. When the teacher got to know about his act, he tried to take away his bag.

The police added that the irked boy took the iron rod from the bag and suddenly attacked the teacher in presence of other students. Reports suggest that after being attacked the teacher started bleeding profusely and was later admitted to AIIMS. The investigating police officer added after attacking the teacher, the student fled from the spot. He added that the investigations are underway and special teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

