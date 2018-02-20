In another shameful incident exposing girls security in government schools, a class 8th student on the pretext of taking her measurements for a new uniform. The accused has been arrested after a police complaint was registered. The allegations levelled against the teacher were confirmed by other students of the school.

In another case exposing security of girl students in government schools, a teacher of a government school in Kannauj’s Jalalpur Katri Banger village allegedly stripped a class 8th student on the pretext of taking her measurements for a new uniform. The allegations levelled against the teacher who allegedly stripped class 8th students has been confirmed by other students of the school. Following the incident, a case has been registered against the teacher and the accused has been arrested. However, there is no statement eighter from the school administration or parents of the girl who was allegedly stripped.

Not the first time when such an incident has taken place. Earlier in March 2017, the state of Uttar Pradesh witnessed a shocker incident when 70 girl students were allegedly stripped naked by the warden to ‘check for menstrual blood’. Sources revealed that the obscene act took place on Sunday in the absence of teachers in Kasturba Gandhi Residential School. The female warden asked the students to assemble and ordered them to strip. She threatened to thrash them if her orders weren’t followed. In the aftermath of that incident, protests were staged by the girls’ families.

Prior to that in January 2017, a 20-year-old woman was stripped and tortured by a group of people for allegedly helping a youth in eloping and getting married to a minor girl from a locality in Bengaluru. In relation to the incident, 5 people, including 3 women, were arrested for the alleged abduction and torture of the woman, police said.

As per reports, the accused, relatives and neighbours of the missing minor girl, stripped the victim and later rubbed chilli powder over her private parts.

