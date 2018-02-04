The Delhi police have arrested the absconding minor accused in the connection with the death of Tushar, a Class 9 student, that took place on February 1. As per the CCTV footage retrieved from the cameras in the school, the boy was seen being taken to the school’s washroom by some other students. After the school authorities were alerted, the child was rushed to the nearest private hospital Mavi hospital and later he was shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where he was declared dead. The police have registered the matter and are currently questioning the fellow class students.

Putting an end to the mystery behind the death of the Class 9 student of Jeevan Jyoti Senior Secondary School (JJSSS) in Karawal Nagar, the Delhi police have arrested the absconding minor accused in the connection with the death of Tushar that took place on February 1. The investigating police apprehended total 4 accused in the matter, out of which one was on the run. As per reports, the absconding accused was arrested on February 3 from Khajuri Khas in the national capital.

A Class 9 boy was found in an unconscious state by the school authorities in the washroom after which he was rushed to the nearest GTB Hospital where he was declared dead. According to a fellow student from the school, Tushar had a scuffle with fellow classmates just a while before he was found dead in the toilet of the school. In the CCTV footage, a group of students including the deceased Class 9 boy was seen going inside the washroom. As per the CCTV footage retrieved from the cameras in the school, the boy was seen being taken to the school’s washroom by some other students. Later, the child was found unconscious on the floor of the toilet by the school staff. Commenting on the matter, Ajit K Singla, DCP (northeast) said, “After scanning CCTV footage, we transferred the case registered under Section 304 to 302 (murder). We found that he had a fight with 4 students. He fell down after he received punches during the fight & died later. We have apprehended 3 till now.”

After the school authorities were alerted, the child was rushed to the nearest private hospital Mavi hospital and later he was shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors. The police have registered the matter and are currently questioning the fellow students. Commenting on the matter, an investigating police officer said that three of the students with whom Tushar had a fight with were apprehended. All the three students are minor, the police added. Reports suggest that police are currently probing if there was any other student involved in the matter or not.