Class nursery girl was allegedly raped by a 13-year-old boy in Noida. According to the victim's family, the accused lives less than 50 metres away and is known to them. She along with her sister was alone at home when the boy came. The girl is admitted to the district hospital of Noida, while the boy has been registered under IPC section 376 (rape) and section 3/4 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

On Monday afternoon, a 13-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl in Gautam Buddha Nagar district’s Sarfabad village. According to police, the accused handed Rs 2 to girl’s elder sister, so that she could go to the market to buy toffee. The girl is said to be recovering at a district hospital in Noida. “The accused was apprehended, produced before the judicial magistrate and sent to a juvenile home,” Pankaj Pant, SHO of Noida’s sector 49 police station said.

The alleged incident took place on Monday afternoon when the accused who is a class VII student and the girl were alone at her resident. Pant was also noted saying, both live in rented accommodations in the same locality in Sarfabad. Their parents are daily wage labourers and they had gone to work. An FIR against the boy has been registered under IPC section 376 (rape) and section 3/4 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

ALSO READ: NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit poll 2018: BJP-IPFT may form govt in Tripura; likely to get 35-45 seats

The girl and her elder sister took an off from school as both had fewer on Monday, her family said. When my elder daughter came back, she found her sister crying. Once we saw her, we realized she was bleeding and came to know what had happened. We then contacted police. Both girls study nursery. My wife and I had gone to work, added victim’s father.

ALSO READ: Muslim women protest against Triple Talaq bill in Rajasthan

According to the father of the girl, the accused took the younger daughter to his house, locked the room and raped her while her elder sister was told to go to the market to buy toffees. The boy used to come to our home, he further added. The girl was taken to the district hospital for a medical examination. She has injuries on her private parts and is undergoing medical treatment, said Pant. She has injuries on her private parts and is undergoing medical treatment,” said Pant.

ALSO READ: Delhi woman manhandles man for passing lewd remarks, drags him to police station

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App