After Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday during a media briefing mentioned about pulling out of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson has termed Naidu’s decision as a classic case of opportunistic politics by the party chief. Hitting out at the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Krishna Saagar Rao said, “BJP considers it as a classic case of opportunistic politics by Chandrababu Naidu. It’s also politics of convenience.”

Krishna Saagar Rao further added that the TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said just one year before, the TDP chief has decided to withdraw from the government conveniently. Rao further said alleged that may move by Chief Minister Naidu is to ensure that the BJP does not grow by itself and acquire equity, politically, in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier on Wednesday, in an emergency press conference, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced that they will be pulling out of the government after they were not happy with Centre’s decision on not giving special status to Andhra Pradesh state.

Naidu had said that two TDP ministers Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdary will resign today as Union Ministers from the central government. It was a big signal to the Centre that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has decided to pull out from National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Speaking out on the issue of special status to Andhra Pradesh, CM Chandrababu Naidu further said, “We have been raising the matter since the day of the budget. But they (Central Government) did not respond. This is our right. The centre is not fulfilling the promises it made. We have shown patience for 4 years. I tried to convince the centre by all means.”

