Activist and Professor GD Agarwal aka Swami Gyanswarup Sanand passed away on Thursday due to a heart attack. He was on a hunger fast for the last 111 days to urge the government to clean river Ganga. He was 87 and was recently shifted to AIIMS hospital in Rishikesh by the police.

For the last 111 days GD Agrawal was consuming only water with honey

For the last 111 days GD Agrawal was consuming only water with honey. For the last 2 days, he had also given up water after talks failed with the government.

Uttarakhand: GD Agarwal, who was on an indefinite fast in Haridwar since June 22 in a bid to urge the govt to clean river Ganga, passed away in AIIMS Rishikesh today due to a heart attack. — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2018

Swami Gyanswarup Sanand was once a professor at Indian Institute of Technology and had also served as a Member-Secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board or CPCB.

Professor Agarwal had protested many a time to stop construction of projects on the river Ganga. Agarwal was demanding the government to take steps to stop construction of hydroelectric projects along the river’s tributaries.

